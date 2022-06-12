Sunday, June 12th | 13 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Norwegian Foreign Minister Defends Decision to Place Warning Labels on Israeli Products from ‘Occupied Territories’

Scores of Ukraine Azovstal Fighters’ Bodies Still in Mariupol, Ex-Commander Says

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Says Turkey’s Security Concerns are Legitimate

Qatar’s Blood-Stained World Cup

Three Basic Lies in The UN Commission’s Report

Palestinian Authority President Hosts US Delegation in Ramallah

Three Tough Questions About the Two-State Solution

Israel’s PM Warns Iran ‘Dangerously Close’ to Nuclear Weapons

Ukraine and Russia: What You Need to Know Right Now

Biden Says He Has ‘Not Yet’ Decided on Saudi Trip

June 12, 2022 8:15 am
0

Israel’s PM Warns Iran ‘Dangerously Close’ to Nuclear Weapons

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

i24 News – In an interview with the UK’s Telegraph published Saturday, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Iran was “dangerously close” to producing nuclear weapons.

“Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate and moving dangerously close to getting their hands on nuclear weapons,” Bennett said.

The prime minister called on world powers to increase pressure against Tehran’s nuclear program.

“Without pressure from the West, the Islamic regime in Iran could get their hands on a nuclear bomb very soon,” he said.

Related coverage

June 12, 2022 1:18 pm
0

Norwegian Foreign Minister Defends Decision to Place Warning Labels on Israeli Products from ‘Occupied Territories’

Norway's foreign minister has defended her country's announcement on Friday that goods imported from the West Bank, the Golan Heights...

“The world must take a firm stance and tell the Islamic regime in Iran: no nukes, no sanctions. Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped,” he added.

The Telegraph also reported that Israel asked the UK to establish a “tripwire” mechanism to deter Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. It would initiate harsher sanctions against Iran if it continued with its efforts.

According to the Telegraph, Israeli officials believe that Western diplomats are starting to abandon hope of reviving the Iran nuclear deal, recognizing that the regime is building atomic weapons.

This comes after the UN nuclear watchdog criticized Iran over its nuclear program on Wednesday, prompted by Tehran saying it disconnected some of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s cameras monitoring its nuclear site.

Israel Hayom, citing anonymous Israeli government sources, reported that Iran already had enough fissile material to make nuclear bombs. However, a source familiar with the Iranian nuclear program said this was likely to be an exaggeration.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.