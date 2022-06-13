Tuesday, June 14th | 15 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Chief: Hezbollah Opens Lebanon to ‘Unprecedented Damage’ by Embedding Among Civilians

New York Republican Party in Turmoil Over Candidate Who Praised Hitler

Quebec Jewish Leaders Denounce New Law Imposing French Language

A Road Map for Anti-Jewish Violence: Boston BDS’ Latest Outrage

‘Enough With the Bias’: 22 Countries Sign Declaration Against UN Probe Into Israel

Billy Crystal Leads Star-Studded Audience in ‘Yiddish Scat’ Sing-Along at Tony Awards

‘BDS? What’s That?’ Asks Australian Rapper Iggy Azalea as She Plays First Concert in Israel

TV Series Explores the Jewish Connection to ‘The Godfather’

Israel To Start Testing Robotic Combat Vehicle Armed With Drones

BBC Fails to Accurately Report Remark by UK Politician Who Compared Israel to Nazi Germany

June 13, 2022 8:31 am
0

Israel, India Prepare to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, one of the ports handled by India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. Photo: REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo.

Israel and India are preparing to resume talks on a free trade agreement, Israel’s Economy Ministry said on Monday, adding that an Indian delegation had arrived in Jerusalem to discuss framework rules and coordinate expectations for negotiations.

Last October, India and Israel agreed to resume free trade talks with an aim of signing a deal by mid-2022.

Israel’s Economy Ministry said a senior team from India’s Industry and Trade would meet with their Israeli counterparts to discuss the ground rules but did not say when actual trade negotiations would resume.

Ties between Israel and India have grown closer in the eight years since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power, and the two countries have formed a number of strategic, military and technology partnerships during that time.

Related coverage

June 13, 2022 5:06 pm
0

IDF Chief: Hezbollah Opens Lebanon to ‘Unprecedented Damage’ by Embedding Among Civilians

The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday warned that Hezbollah has placed Lebanon in great danger...

Bilateral trade between Israel and India totaled $6.3 billion in 2021, up from $200 million in 1992 when the two countries opened diplomatic relations, and Israel has emerged as one of India’s biggest suppliers of weapons alongside the United States and long-term partner Russia.

“We share similar challenges in a wide range of fields, from agriculture, climate and water to homeland security, fintech and cyber,” Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said in a statement.

She called the relationship between the two countries “strategic” and said a free trade deal would significantly boost existing collaboration.

Ron Malka, the ministry’s director general and former Israeli ambassador to India, said in the statement that a deal would ease trade barriers for Israeli companies operating in India, strengthen trade and economic cooperation and help the government in its efforts to lower the cost of living.

Last month Israel signed a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India aims to sign new trade deals with several countries including Australia, the UAE, Britain and Canada, to boost exports and help the country recover faster from its coronavirus-induced slowdown.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.