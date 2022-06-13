Israel To Start Testing Robotic Combat Vehicle Armed With Drones

The Israel Defense Ministry announced Monday it will begin testing a robotic unmanned vehicle armed with drones for combat ground warfare.

The all-terrain Medium Robotic Combat Vehicle (M-RCV) integrates a number of “cutting-edge technologies,” including a built-in system for transporting and receiving drones and advanced maneuvering capabilities, the Ministry announced in a statement.

It is also equipped with a new robotic platform, a 30 mm autonomous turret, an anti-tank prevention system, and a missile launcher produced by Israel Aerospace Industries for the launch of “Spike” anti-tank guided missiles.

The vehicle’s virtual driver vehicle can perform autonomous UAV operations and hold a capsuled drone for “forward reconnaissance missions,” used to gather information about enemy forces and terrains.

The robotic combat vehicle will be unveiled Monday at the start of the Eurosatory Defense and Security Exhibition in Paris. It is expected to start field testing in 2023, the Ministry said.

It was developed by a host of public and private entities, including the ministry’s Defense Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D) and the Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, among others.