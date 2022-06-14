Tuesday, June 14th | 16 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden to Visit Israel, West Bank, Saudi Arabia in July, White House Confirms

As EU Releases Funds to Palestinian Authority, Foreign Leaders Flock to Ramallah

Harvard Crimson College Newspaper Biased Against Israel, Says Conservative Group

Bennett Vows to Protect Israelis Around the World Amid Warning About Attempted Attacks

Israeli TV Show ‘The Lesson’ Selected to Compete in Berlin TV Festival

Report: Iranian Hackers Said to Target Senior Israeli Military Officials, US Diplomat

A.B. Yehoshua, Acclaimed Israeli Novelist and Peace Activist, Dies at Age 85

The Washington Post’s Only Goal Is to Convict Israel

Medieval Antisemitic Carving Can Remain at Historic Church, German Judge Rules

Palestinian Teen Leaves Shocking Will, Proving He Wanted to Die as Martyr

June 14, 2022 8:34 am
0

Israel Says US Should Helm Mideast Build-Up Against Iran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Israel and Arab countries that share its worries about Iran should build up their military capabilities under Washington’s aegis, the Israeli defense minister said on Tuesday ahead of a visit to the region by US President Joe Biden.

Biden’s July 13-16 tour will include Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia, a US official said. According to Saudi state television, Biden will attend a summit with the leaders of Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

The Iran nuclear program, and so-far fruitless international negotiations to revive a 2015 deal capping it, are among issues likely to be on the agenda.

In a speech, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz cited Israel’s security ties with Gulf Arab states that drew closer to it under a 2020 US-sponsored diplomatic drive, as well as Egypt and Jordan, and said there were efforts to expand such cooperation.

Related coverage

June 14, 2022 10:57 am
0

A.B. Yehoshua, Acclaimed Israeli Novelist and Peace Activist, Dies at Age 85

Acclaimed Israeli author, Zionist and peace activist Abraham "Buli" (A.B.) Yehoshua died on Tuesday at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical...

“In the face of Iranian belligerence … what is needed is not just cooperation, but also a regional force build-up, with American leadership, which would strengthen all parties involved,” he said, according to an official transcript.

“On this, we are working continually, for the sake of the security of Israel’s citizens,” Gantz said.

Saudi Arabia signaled its backing for the so-called Abraham Accords under which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain forged relations with Israel two years ago. But Riyadh has stopped short of formally recognizing neighboring Israel.

Israel has voiced willingness to work militarily with its new Gulf partners, which have been more publicly reticent about such a prospect.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.