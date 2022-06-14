Tuesday, June 14th | 16 Sivan 5782

June 14, 2022 9:07 am
Two Deceased Iranian IRGC Officers ‘Were Developing Arms for Hezbollah’

avatar by JNS.org

The domestically-built mobile missile defense system Bavar-373 is displayed on National Defense Industry Day, in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 22, 2019. Photo: Tasnim News Agency / Handout via Reuters.

JNS.org – Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps whose deaths were announced on Sunday were “developing arms for Lebanon’s Hezbollah,” London-based Iran International reported on Tuesday.

Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdus, both described in the report as IRGC aerospace engineers, “were not killed in accidents as the Islamic Republic claimed,” according to the report.

Iranian media first announced that Kamani, a relatively junior officer, died in a “car accident in line of duty” in Khomein, in central Iran, while a few hours later, reports surfaced that a second IRGC officer died “in the line of duty” in the province of Semnan, where Iran’s space launch center is located.

The IRGC aerospace force is tasked with Iran’s missile development and space programs. The country has made considerable progress in developing long-range ballistic missiles that can strike almost anywhere in the Middle East, including Israel.

June 14, 2022 8:52 am
0

Iran’s Defense Ministry emphasized that both officers died as “martyrs,” but did not offer any specific details.

