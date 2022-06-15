Thursday, June 16th | 17 Sivan 5782

June 15, 2022 9:30 am
Mysterious Blast Leads PA to ‘Hamas Bomb Plot’ Against Its HQ

avatar by JNS.org

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority security forces have uncovered what they believe is a Hamas bomb lab in Beitunia, near Ramallah, following a mysterious blast in the town, Israeli media reported on Monday.

After being drawn to the site by the explosion, Palestinian forces found a 17-pound explosive device there, Channel 12 reported.

The PA has claimed that the lab was part of a plot to attack the Mukataa, as the PA headquarters in Ramallah is known, as well as the PA’s television station and senior PA officials, according to the report.

The PA arrested five Hamas operatives following the incident, including a relative of Hamas’ Political Bureau Deputy Chairman Saleh al-Arouri, who is based in Lebanon and heads efforts by Hamas to orchestrate terrorist cells in Judea and Samaria, said Channel 12.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday that it and the Israel Police had completed a series of counter-terrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria, the military said in a statement.

