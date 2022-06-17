Friday, June 17th | 18 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British Columbia Adopts IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Star of David Ring Among Hundreds of Mobster-Owned Items Set for Auction

‘Biased Investigations’: Israel Reiterates Call For Palestinian Authorities to Hand Over Bullet That Killed Al Jazeera Journalist

‘Shameful:’ Catalan Parliament in Spain Denounces Israel for ‘Crime of Apartheid’

Appeal to Preserve Jewish-African Heritage Signed by International Leaders in Morocco

Renovation Work in Poland Finds 60 Jewish Tombstones Near Old Gestapo Building

Canadian MP Laments Anti-Israel Taunts at Daughter’s High School Graduation

Israeli Defense Minister Begins Meeting Candidates for Top IDF Spot

As Abortion Ruling Nears, US Supreme Court Erects Barricades to the Public

Oil Drops on Recession Concerns, Heading for Weekly Fall

June 17, 2022 9:39 am
0

Renovation Work in Poland Finds 60 Jewish Tombstones Near Old Gestapo Building

avatar by JNS.org

A shul in Izbica, a village in Krasnystaw County of the Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland. Photo: Melecheitan via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Dozens of Jewish tombstones were discovered this week in the Polish town of Radzyń Podlaski (also known as Radin), about 35 miles from Lublin, near a building that had been used as headquarters for the Gestapo during the years of World War II and the Holocaust.

The tombstones were found during renovations in the area. Historians and Catholic priests have taken control of the site and are asking the landowners to stop construction.

“We’ve moved the gravestones to a secure place,” Zbigniew Smolko told Haaretz. The journalist, historian and vice president of the local council said that the Nazis took “tombstones from Jewish cemeteries and used them to pave a courtyard.”

Meir Bulka, who heads the organization J-nerations that works to preserve Polish-Jewish heritage, said: “This is a sensational discovery. About 60 tombstones were found here — most of them intact — and the inscriptions on them are legible.”

The town had once been the center of the Radzyń Chassidic dynasty; many descendants now live in the United States and Bnei Brak, Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.