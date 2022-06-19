Monday, June 20th | 21 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Organizations Celebrate Juneteenth Holiday, Marking Abolition of African-American Slavery

Will Hezbollah Prevent Compromise on The Lebanon-Israel Maritime Dispute?

Leading Contemporary Art Show Opens in Germany Amid Political Storm Over ‘Antisemitic’ Exhibits

Bennett Warns Tehran Will Pay Price if Israelis Are Targeted in Turkey

Israelis, Get Out of Turkey Right Now!

Congress Must Defund the UN’s Poisoned Pillay Report

There’s Now a Bullseye On The Back of The Man Threatening Israelis in Turkey

Moscow Works On UN Resolution Condemning Israel for Damascus Airport Strike: Report

16 Year Old Israeli Gymnast Wins Gold at European Championship

Iran Responds to UAE Concerns Over Tehran’s Nuclear Plans

June 19, 2022 9:08 am
0

16 Year Old Israeli Gymnast Wins Gold at European Championship

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Daria Atamanov ISR at apparatus finals 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships 2020 on 28.11.2020

i24 News – On Saturday, Israel won first place at this year’s European rhythmic gymnastics championship held in Tel Aviv, Haaretz reported.

The 16-year-old Israeli gymnast Daria Atamanov secured the gold medal after three events in the all-around competition, scoring a total of 136.900 points.

“I’m a bit shocked. It’s exciting. It’s fun,” the Israeli gymnast told Haaretz, explaining that she did not expect to win the competition.

“You don’t think about that while competing,” she added.

Related coverage

June 19, 2022 9:16 am
0

Moscow Works On UN Resolution Condemning Israel for Damascus Airport Strike: Report

i24 News - Russia is reportedly preparing a proposal for a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel for a recent...

Also, her coach, Ayelet Zussman, praised Atamanov’s performance, stressing that she was “very quick, electrifying, and technically excellent in her performance.”

“She [Atamanov] was just near-perfect in every routine. I’m very proud of her. I knew her routines were good enough for the top three, and [we] are very happy with this achievement,” the coach told the Israeli daily.

It is the second time in Israeli history that a gymnast obtained a European title. In 2020, the back-then 22-year-old Linoy Ashram won gold in rhythmic gymnastics.

Atamanov was not the only Israeli represented at the finals. Adi Katz also attended, ending 11th with a total of 124.450 points.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.