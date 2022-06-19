Monday, June 20th | 21 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Organizations Celebrate Juneteenth Holiday, Marking Abolition of African-American Slavery

Will Hezbollah Prevent Compromise on The Lebanon-Israel Maritime Dispute?

Leading Contemporary Art Show Opens in Germany Amid Political Storm Over ‘Antisemitic’ Exhibits

Bennett Warns Tehran Will Pay Price if Israelis Are Targeted in Turkey

Israelis, Get Out of Turkey Right Now!

Congress Must Defund the UN’s Poisoned Pillay Report

There’s Now a Bullseye On The Back of The Man Threatening Israelis in Turkey

Moscow Works On UN Resolution Condemning Israel for Damascus Airport Strike: Report

16 Year Old Israeli Gymnast Wins Gold at European Championship

Iran Responds to UAE Concerns Over Tehran’s Nuclear Plans

June 19, 2022 8:30 am
0

Iran Responds to UAE Concerns Over Tehran’s Nuclear Plans

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran’s National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout

Iran on Saturday told the United Arab Emirates that Tehran gave a high priority to improving ties with its neighbours, Iranian state media reported, a day after the UAE voiced concern over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The UAE’s envoy at the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog on Friday said he hoped Iran would work with the body to provide reassurances to the international community and the region about Tehran’s nuclear programme.

In a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian “pointed to the priority of neighbours in Iran‘s foreign policy and called for more consultation … to expand bilateral ties,” state media said.

In 2019, US-allied UAE started engaging with Iran after years of tense relations.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since March and Tehran has restricted the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ability to monitor the Iranian nuclear programme after a dispute with the U.N. watchdog.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.