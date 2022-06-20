Tuesday, June 21st | 22 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Right Decision’: Israel Set for New Elections as Fragile Coalition Government Collapses

Iranian TV Fabricates Soccer Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Declaring His Hatred of Israeli ‘Assassins’

Cleveland Cop Who Was ‘Officer of the Year’ Investigated for Antisemitic Social Media Activity

Arthur Szyk: An Illustrator of Moral Clarity and An Artist for Our Time

New York Times News Article Defends Aid Worker Who Funneled Millions to Gaza Terrorists

Extremist Parties Chalk Up Massive Gains in French Legislative Elections

Israel to Allocate $1.8 Million to Preserve Heritage of Jewish Communities From Iran and Arab Countries

Yair Lapid to Become Interim Prime Minister as Israeli Governing Coalition Dissolves, New Elections Loom

On World Refugee Day, Will Bella Hadid Remember Nearly 1,000,000 Expelled Jews?

New Book Is a Stunning Look at Sexual Abuse in Jewish Institutions

June 20, 2022 4:55 pm
0

Iranian TV Fabricates Soccer Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Declaring His Hatred of Israeli ‘Assassins’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United in the English Premier League. Photo: Reuters/Ian Walton.

Iran’s state TV has falsely quoted Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo as saying that he dislikes Israeli soccer fans and calls them “assassins.”

During a report that aired on June 15, Iranian state television showed a video clip of the Manchester United striker speaking, falsely translating him as saying: “Israeli football fans, for me, are the most hated. I cannot tolerate them. I won’t exchange my shirts with assassins.”

However, Ronaldo never made those remarks, news outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Monday. Iran’s official broadcaster used footage from a 2016 video that Ronaldo recorded for Save The Children, the London-based humanitarian organization, Radio Free Europe reported. In the original English-language video, Ronaldo drew attention to the struggle Syrian children faced during that country’s brutal civil war.

“This is for the children of Syria,” Ronaldo said in the video. “We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player. But you are the true heroes. Don’t lose your hope. The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you.”

Related coverage

June 17, 2022 12:08 pm
0

Star of David Ring Among Hundreds of Mobster-Owned Items Set for Auction

A trove of items owned by some of the most notorious figures in 20th century organized crime in America, some...

Ronaldo was also dubbed as saying in the Iranian report: “If I say that I like the Quds occupying regime just one time, FIFA  will select me as the player of the year.”

The report also featured what it claimed was footage of Ronaldo refusing to exchange shirts with an Israeli soccer player following a match on June 9. In reality, the player was Aron Gunnarsson, the captain of Iceland’s national soccer team, and the footage was from 2016, according to Radio Free Europe.

The report additionally included an image of Ronaldo holding a photoshopped sign that said, “All with Palestine.” The original image is of Ronaldo holding a sign that read, “All with Lorca,” referring to the 2011 deadly earthquake near the Spanish town of Lorca.

“They are practically lying to us with our own money,” cartoonist Payam Pourfallah said on Instagram, where he criticized the lies in the state TV report and also shared Ronaldo’s 2016 video in support of Syrian children.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.