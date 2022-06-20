Monday, June 20th | 22 Sivan 5782

June 20, 2022 8:43 am
0

Russia Condemns Lithuania Transit Ban to Kaliningrad, Vows Response

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Kremlin on Monday called Lithuania’s decision to ban the transit of some goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad region “unprecedented” and vowed to respond.

Lithuanian authorities banned the transit of goods that are sanctioned by the European Union across its territory, which includes the only rail route between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea. Banned goods include coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology.

“This decision is really unprecedented. It’s a violation of everything,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters on Monday.

“We consider this illegal. The situation is more than serious … we need a serious in-depth analysis in order to work out our response,” he added.

Sandwiched between EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania, Kaliningrad receives supplies from Russia via rail and gas pipelines through Lithuania.

Kaliningrad’s governor estimated the ban could affect up to half of all goods that are brought to the region by rail.

