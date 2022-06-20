Survey Shows Jewish Young Adults Crave Shabbat Dinner as Chance to Connect

JNS.org – Planning a Shabbat dinner? Invite some young adults, they’re likely to say yes.

That’s one of the takeaways in a survey conducted on behalf of OneTable, a non-profit founded to support people in their 20s and 30s who want to share the beauty of a Shabbat meal together.

According to the survey, participants sign up for a OneTable Shabbat dinner to have both a Jewish experience and a chance to connect with their peers and build a community.

OneTable Shabbats are offered in about 20 cities across the United States. Participants can connect through the organization’s website, which also has plenty of advice on how to mark Shabbat, although it is up to individual hosts and participants as to how they celebrate.

Related coverage ‘Right Decision’: Israel Set for New Elections as Fragile Coalition Government Collapses Israel is paving the way for its fifth election in less than four years, as efforts to stabilize the fragile...

To that end, the survey noted that 71 percent of participants enjoyed challah as part of their meal, 69 percent said blessings, and 63 percent lit Shabbat candles.