June 21, 2022 2:42 pm
Iranian Commander Gloats Over 'Political Collapse' in Israel

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami speaking in Tehran. Photo: Reuters/Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

i24 News – The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, said on Tuesday that “Israel is undergoing a political collapse,” after Israel’s government announced Monday it would dissolve the parliament and hold new elections.

“If you follow the news, you will see that the Zionist regime has collapsed politically, and the US is seeking a reputable escape from the Islamic world,” Salami said, addressing a ceremony in the central town of Shahrekord, the semi-official Fars news service reported.

“The enemies have become depressed and withered, lack the power to pursue their objectives, are desperately looking for a way to withdraw, and suffer injuries from widespread defeats,” he continued, according to Iranian Tasnim news service.

He said that Iran’s history is full of confrontations with different enemies, describing them as “helpless, incapable and desperate in pursuit of their goals.”

Salami added: “The desperate arrogant powers seek to find a way out. Our enemies are worn and defeated.”

He also said that Iran does not let anyone infiltrate the state. However, this comes after reports that foreign powers are entering Iran and assassinating IRGC members.

According to Salami, Iran is becoming stronger, and “in the near future … will be among the world powers.”

The IRGC head claimed that he was strengthening the guard corps and that he was not afraid of the “powerful formation of the enemy’s front.”

