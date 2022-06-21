Tuesday, June 21st | 23 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Why Israeli Unicorns With Plenty of Cash Are Making Significant Cuts

Biden Visit Will Have ‘Significant Implications’ for Region, Iran Front, Lapid Tells Blinken

Iranian Commander Gloats Over ‘Political Collapse’ in Israel

Saudi Crown Prince Visits Jordan in Thaw in Ties

Israel’s Maccabiah Games Unveil Details for Star-Studded Opening Ceremony

Italy Ranked Top, Poland and Belgium Bottom, in New Index Measuring Quality of Jewish Life in Europe

Israeli Researchers Find Some COVID-19 Patients Are ‘Incubators’ for New Variants

Victoria Becomes First Australian Territory to Ban Display of Nazi Swastika

Crudely Antisemitic Mural Removed From Top Art Show in Germany as Controversy Over Jew-Hatred Roils On

Jew-Hatred Is on the Rise: 10 Ways to Fight Back

June 21, 2022 8:20 am
0

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked Kicks Off Official Visit to Morocco

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked speaks at the Conference of the Manufacturers Association in Tel Aviv, on September 2, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked landed in Morocco on Monday, where she is scheduled to meet with a series of senior officials, including Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

Shaked and her Moroccan counterpart will discuss ways to increase bilateral cooperation between the two countries “in areas of common interest,” according to Israeli Ambassador to Morocco David Govrin.

In a video from Morocco released on social media, Shaked also announced that she is working on a program to bring Moroccan workers to Israel, with an emphasis on the construction and nursing sectors. In the same video, Shaked addressed the collapse of the Israeli government, stating, “I heard that a few things are happening in Israel. I am continuing this visit as normal. I have a mission, to bring foreign workers to Israel for the nursing and construction fields.”

She also dismissed as “nonsense” Israeli media reports regarding a breakdown in relations between herself and fellow Yamina Party member Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Related coverage

June 21, 2022 4:11 pm
0

Why Israeli Unicorns With Plenty of Cash Are Making Significant Cuts

CTech – In recent days, three Israeli unicorns, Trax, OpenWeb and Cybereason, have announced the dismissal of more than 200...

Meanwhile, Israel’s Economy and Industry Ministry announced on Monday that an Egyptian delegation of industrial leaders had arrived in Israel for the first time in a decade.

Twelve senior Egyptian industry and business figures, in the textile and clothing sectors, are meeting Israeli Economy and Industry Ministry representatives, as well as Israel’s Manufacturer’s Association, the Chamber of Commerce and the Israel Export Institute, according to the statement.

Israeli Economy and Trade Minister Orna Barbivai said, “The partnership between Egypt and Israel, in economic sectors, too, will strengthen the business ties between the countries and promote economic growth, prosperity and welfare in our region.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.