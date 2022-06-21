Israel’s Maccabiah Games Unveil Details for Star-Studded Opening Ceremony

The 2022 Maccabiah Games set to take place in July in Israel has announced the line-up of stars for its opening ceremony and an official song, released by Israeli pop duo Static and Ben El.

The opening ceremony of the 21st Maccabiah Games, the largest sporting event for Jews from around the globe, will be held on July 14 with 30,000 people expected to attend. It was originally set to take place at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, but will be moved to Tel Aviv amid US President Joe Biden’s planned visit to Israel on July 13, according to Israeli media.

Israeli singer-songwriter Hanan Ben-Ari will headline the event, with Israeli gymnasts and Olympic champions Linoy Ashram and Artem Dolgopyat lighting the torch at the opening ceremony, the Maccabiah Games revealed on Monday. Static and Ben El will also take to the stage to perform “Carnival,” their new song for the Maccabiah Games, which they revealed on Tuesday. The song’s music video features a number of Israeli athletes.

Static helped compose and write the song, and said in an Instagram post about the experience, “One of the most fun things I did. What a special project it is when you are given the opportunity to be exposed to athletes at such a level? And to shoot a clip with them? Crazy! Recover !! Thanks for the opportunity!”

The opening ceremony will also include performances by Israeli pop singer Eden Ben Zaken and the winner of Israel’s “The Next Star” singing competition, Tamir Greenberg. It will be attended by Israel’s president, prime minister, and other guests from around the world, and broadcast live on Israel’s Channel 12.

The 2022 Maccabiah Games, often referred to as the “Jewish Olympics,” will be held from July 12-26 in Israel. Nearly 10,000 athletes from 60 countries will compete in 42 different sports in four categories: open, masters, juniors and paralympics.

Listen to Static & Bel El’s new song “Carnival” in the video below: