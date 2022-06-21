Wednesday, June 22nd | 23 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Why Israeli Unicorns With Plenty of Cash Are Making Significant Cuts

Biden Visit Will Have ‘Significant Implications’ for Region, Iran Front, Lapid Tells Blinken

Iranian Commander Gloats Over ‘Political Collapse’ in Israel

Saudi Crown Prince Visits Jordan in Thaw in Ties

Israel’s Maccabiah Games Unveil Details for Star-Studded Opening Ceremony

Italy Ranked Top, Poland and Belgium Bottom, in New Index Measuring Quality of Jewish Life in Europe

Israeli Researchers Find Some COVID-19 Patients Are ‘Incubators’ for New Variants

Victoria Becomes First Australian Territory to Ban Display of Nazi Swastika

Crudely Antisemitic Mural Removed From Top Art Show in Germany as Controversy Over Jew-Hatred Roils On

Jew-Hatred Is on the Rise: 10 Ways to Fight Back

June 21, 2022 7:41 am
0

Outgoing Israeli Government Partners Vow to Block Netanyahu Comeback

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to deliver a statement in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2021. Yonatan Sindel/Pool via REUTERS

Two members of Israel’s outgoing coalition government vowed on Tuesday to prevent a comeback by ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, their fellow right winger, as the country braced for a fifth election in three years with polling predicting no clear winner.

Sapped by infighting that ended his razor-thin parliamentary majority, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday announced he would move to dissolve the Knesset, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid assuming top office in a caretaker capacity.

A preliminary vote on that motion is set for Wednesday.

The prospect of an election as early as October delighted Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader who was toppled a year ago after Bennett mustered a rare coalition of right-wing, liberal and Arab politicians.

Related coverage

June 21, 2022 4:11 pm
0

Why Israeli Unicorns With Plenty of Cash Are Making Significant Cuts

CTech – In recent days, three Israeli unicorns, Trax, OpenWeb and Cybereason, have announced the dismissal of more than 200...

“Something great happened here,” Netanyahu declared on Monday, saying that his conservative Likud party would lead the next government.

Surveys have consistently given Likud around 30 of parliament’s 120 seats — which would make it the biggest party but would require Netanyahu to sign up like-minded allies, including among current partners in Bennett’s coalition.

Two of those — Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Justice Minister Gideon Saar — ruled out joining forces with Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies.

“I won’t be bringing Bibi (Netanyahu) back. All of the party members are with me. No one will succumb to inducements (to defect to Likud),” Saar told Army Radio.

Lieberman said at a conference that coalition lawmakers may link the motion to dissolve the Knesset to a bill that would prevent anyone under criminal indictment from heading a government. But a Knesset spokesman said such linkage was not technically possible in the voting scheduled for Wednesday.

In his last two years in office, Netanyahu’s legal woes denied him the solid right-wing coalition he sought through four elections.

A poll aired by Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM on Tuesday found that Netanyahu and likely rightist or ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies could command 59 parliament seats in the next vote, versus 55 predicted for parties in the current coalition. An Arab party not expected to back either bloc got six seats.

The eventual political map could change, however, if smaller parties disappear or join forces — or if Netanyahu or Lapid, whose centrist Yesh Atid party is polling in second place, manage to reach across to less-likely partners.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.