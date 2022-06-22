Survey: Israel Views Biden Less Favorably Than Trump Compared to Other Countries

i24 News – Israel is the only major OECD country to view US President Joe Biden less favorable than the previous president Donald Trump, according to an 18-nation survey from the Pew Research Center.

“The one country in the study where Biden receives lower ratings than Trump is Israel,” the survey states.

About 60 percent of Israelis see Biden positively — believing he is doing the right thing in world affairs — however, 71 percent felt that way about Trump during the last survey in 2019.

“Israeli views toward American presidents have fluctuated considerably over the past two decades, although overall attitudes toward the US have remained consistently favorable,” it continued.

The all-time high was George W. Bush’s 83 percent approval rating in 2003, and the all-time low was Barack Obama’s 49 percent rating in 2011 and 2015.

The survey was conducted from February 14 to May 11, gauging international attitudes toward the US, NATO and Russia.

Israel is also the country where most believe the US is a reliable partner, with 31 percent holding this view. In addition, the country is second only to South Korea in countries having positive assessments of the United States, with 83 percent holding a favorable view of the US.

Like most countries, the Israeli view on Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin dropped this past year following the invasion of Ukraine in February, with 78 percent holding unfavorable views of Russia.

Pew spoke to nearly 20,000 adults from Israel, the United States, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.