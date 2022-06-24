Home of Assassinated Jewish German Politician Remade as Art Installation Upon 100th Anniversary of His Murder

The installation will open to the public on Saturday, and a partnering show at the gallery Wentrup in Berlin opens in July.

Rathenau published a number of writings on the nation state, economy, war and revolution, including “Of Things to Come” in 1917. On June 24, 1922, only three months after becoming foreign minister, he was assassinated in Berlin on his way to work by far-right extremists, becoming “a martyred icon of German democracy,” urKultur explained. His assassins later committed suicide but the man who helped them escape the scene of the killing, Ernst Techow, was tried in court and convicted.

Rathenau acquired and restored Schloss Freienwalde, a former Prussian royal palace outside of Berlin, in 1909. It is now a museum dedicated to his life.

On Friday, the 100th year anniversary of Rathenau’s murder, the German Embassy in Canada paid tribute to his memory, writing in a Twitter post, “It’s 100 years later but the dangers of right-wing extremism and terror are still vital in Germany and the world. With various projects … we continue our work against right-wing extremism, fascism, racism and antisemitism.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke out in Berlin on Friday about right-wing extremism in remembrance of Rathenau’s murder. He called for the state and society to act against hate and incitement, saying, “our democracy is being challenged and threatened.”