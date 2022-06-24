The UK Must End Its Double Standard Over Jerusalem

JNS.org – Earlier this month, the United Kingdom celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne. To mark the occasion, the United Kingdom hosted parties for the Queen around the world, including in Israel. However, there seemed to be a disparity between how Israelis and Palestinians were able to mark the occasion.

Israelis, including former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were invited to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in Tel Aviv, Israel’s largest city. Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, the United Kingdom hosted its Jubilee party for Palestinians, and no Israelis were invited.

The reason for this disparity is because the United Kingdom refuses to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instead places its embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, the British consulate to the Palestinians is not in Ramallah, the main Palestinian city; instead, it is in Jerusalem. In other words, the United Kingdom treats Israel unfairly compared to the Palestinians. It operates a double standard when it comes to Jerusalem.

Why does Britain deny Israel’s legal right to Jerusalem while supporting a Palestinian claim?

It bases its Jerusalem policy on UN Security Council Resolution 242 and claims that the status of Jerusalem “should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians.” It then immediately adds that “the final determination of Jerusalem must ensure that the holy city is a shared capital of Israel and a Palestinian state.”