Saturday, June 25th | 26 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran-US Nuclear Talks to Resume ‘In the Coming Days,’ Tehran and EU Say

Sanctioned Russian’s Superyacht Docked in Dubai

UNRWA Warns ‘Chronic Underfunding’ Will Lead to Collapse

Turkey Re-Evaluating Death Penalty After Erdogan’s Wildfires Comment – Minister

Russia Spreads Fake Images of Anti-Russian Stickers at Auschwitz Museum

US House Passes Gun-Safety Legislation as Court Expands Gun Rights

US Jewish Groups ‘Lament’ Supreme Court Roe v Wade Reversal

Mossad Thwarted 3 Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Turkey: Reports

Home of Assassinated Jewish German Politician Remade as Art Installation Upon 100th Anniversary of His Murder

Boston Politician Walks Back Tweet Alleging ‘Zionist Shake Down’

June 25, 2022 9:25 am
0

Russia Spreads Fake Images of Anti-Russian Stickers at Auschwitz Museum

avatar by i24 News

The sign “Arbeit macht frei” (“Work makes you free”) is pictured at the main gate of the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland. Reuters/Pawel Ulatowski

i24 News – The Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland said on Friday that it was the target of propaganda spread by Russian state agencies in order to bolster the Kremlin narrative of the Ukrainian government’s “Nazi” ties or character.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials repeatedly claimed the invasion of Ukraine was aimed at “denazifying” the neighboring country.

The museum said that social media posts falsely claim to show anti-Russian stickers placed around the memorial at the former site of the Auschwitz death camp site in southern Poland, an area under German occupation during World War II.

“Russia and Russians,” the stickers appearing in fake images say, “the only gas you and your country deserve is Zykon B,” in a reference to the gas used in the mass murder of Jews and others at the death camp, which operated during 1940-1945.

The images were tweeted by official Russian sites, including the Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna, and retweeted by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the apparent intention of portraying Russians as targets of Western bigotry.

The Auschwitz Museum said no such stickers were found at the places depicted in the images, and that security cameras did not capture anyone affixing anything to the locations.

An analysis showed the photos were manipulated and the stickers added digitally, the museum noted.

“The use of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial for propaganda that lends credence to alleged Russophobia and strengthens theories about the need for denazification of Ukraine should be opposed by all thinking people worldwide.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.