Sunday, June 26th | 27 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Minority Rules

Someone in Washington is Scared of Iran

Iran’s Terrorism in Turkey Exposes Certain Truths

Starburst Acquiring Israeli Startup Varada for Approximately $60 Million

Likud MK: Ra’am Welcome to Join Coalition

G7 Leaders to Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks Revival – French Official

Iraqi PM Arrives in Iran After Saudi Visit to Push for Revival of Tehran-Riyadh Talks

Russia Steps Up Missile Strikes on Ukraine as G7 Leaders Gather

Iran-US Nuclear Talks to Resume ‘In the Coming Days,’ Tehran and EU Say

Sanctioned Russian’s Superyacht Docked in Dubai

June 26, 2022 10:04 am
0

Likud MK: Ra’am Welcome to Join Coalition

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Mansour Abbas, who heads the Raam faction, attends a hearing Israel’s Supreme Court in Jerusalem March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – On Sunday, a Likud parliamentarian welcomed the Arab party Ra’am to be part of a new coalition government as long as the party will not act as ‘king-maker,’ The Jerusalem Post reported.

“Non-Zionist parties cannot be part of the government if the government does not have 61 [seats]. If Mansour Abbas wants to join after we have 61, ahlan v’sahalan [Arabic: hello and welcome],” MK Dudi Amsalem told Channel 12.

His statement contrasted with Likud’s previous stance on Ra’am as members of the right-wing party during the past years blamed the party and its leader Mansour Abbas for being “terrorist supporters.”

The leader of Likud, Benjamin Netanyahu, publicly denounced Amsalen’s comment, stating that he was “amazed” to hear what he said and did not agree with his view.

Related coverage

June 26, 2022 10:10 am
0

Starburst Acquiring Israeli Startup Varada for Approximately $60 Million

CTech - Israeli startup Varada, which develops data lake analytics solutions, is being acquired by U.S. company Varada. The companies...

“Ra’am is an antisemitic and anti-Zionist party, supports terror and represents the Muslim Brotherhood, which aspires to destroy Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement according to The Jerusalem Post.

“The Likud under my leadership never did and never will agree to include Ra’am in any coalition,” he continued, stressing that no “terror supporters” will ever take part in a government led by Likud, and never did in the past.

“This is the essence of the upcoming elections: A strong, nationalist government under my lead or an anti-Zionist government that will include Mansour Abbas and Ra’am, Ahmed Tibi and the Joint List, and will be completely dependent on them,” he stated.

Despite Netanyahu’s stated opposition to Ra’am, he reportedly approached Abbas last year in an effort to create a coalition government.

After the criticism, Amsalen tweeted that he was “against Mansour Abbas and relying on supporters of terrorism.”

“The interview is circulating on the net and things speak for themselves, so do not fall into the trap. Let them not try to make an ugly spin on us,” he wrote on Twitter.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.