The ‘Judensau,’ Then and Now

JNS.org – Two major news stories to hit the headlines in Germany this month focused rather strikingly on negative depictions of Jews in works of art, raising once more the question of whether these visual displays need to be contextualized and explained, or whether they should be removed from public view altogether.

What’s really interesting is that the works of art in question are separated from each other by more than 700 years, with one example from the 14th century and the other from this one. In the first case, the offending artwork can be viewed upon the edifice of a medieval church, while in the second case, the battleground — not a term I would use lightly, but appropriate here — is a cutting-edge contemporary art show that is mounted in Germany every five years.

Yet despite the vast distance between these works of art in terms of time, when it comes to their content, they are unsettlingly similar, right down to the association of Jews with pigs — an animal whose consumption is of course proscribed in the Jewish tradition.

The two cases I’m referring to involve, respectively, a virulently anti-Jewish sculpture that was affixed to the outer walls of the Stadtkirche church in the medieval city of Wittenberg in 1305 (the same city where, more than 200 years later, the Protestant reformer Martin Luther delivered his violently anti-Jewish sermons) and a mural exhibited at the Documenta art festival in Kassel, long-established as one of the highlights in the contemporary art calendar.

Related coverage Someone in Washington is Scared of Iran JNS.org - It is unclear why, every time an explosion is reported at an Iranian nuclear facility, anonymous senior U.S....

The “Judensau” (“female Jewish pig”) sculpture at the Wittenberg church is frankly revolting. It shows a group of Jews on their knees suckling the teats of a pig alongside the nonsensical words “Vom Schem Hamphoras,” an insulting corruption of one of the names for God in the Jewish faith. Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled against a plaintiff who sought to have the sculpture removed from the church because of its viciously anti-Jewish character.

Meanwhile, the “People’s Justice” mural that was on display at the Documenta festival — the creation of an Indonesian artists’ collective in 2002 — contained two brazenly antisemitic caricatures alongside unflattering depictions of the military figures and bureaucrats who sustained the brutal Suharto dictatorship in Indonesia between 1967 and 1998. The first figure showed a man with a hooked nose and fanged teeth wearing sidelocks and a black hat traditionally associated with Orthodox Jews, embossed with the letters “SS,” a reference to the Nazi paramilitary organization. A second image in the same mural showed a soldier wearing a helmet-shaped in the head of, yes, a pig, and emblazoned with the word “Mossad,” Israel’s security and intelligence agency.

In contrast to the “Judensau” in Wittenberg, the “People’s Justice” mural was quickly covered over once the offending images were identified and then removed from the show entirely. It’s worth unpacking these two decisions to establish whether these responses — maintaining one work of art in place but getting rid of the other one — were the correct ones.

As disturbing as the “Judensau” is an image, the debate over what to do about it has been calm and reasoned when compared to the angry exchanges regarding the Documenta 15 art show. In its ruling against plaintiff Michael Dullman, a 79-year-old German Jew, the Federal Court of Justice determined that there was no need to remove the sculpture from the church’s outer wall as, since 1988, an accompanying memorial plaque aimed at visitors to the church had situated the “Judensau” as part of the trajectory of German antisemitism that culminated in the Holocaust.