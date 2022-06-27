Monday, June 27th | 28 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Offers Jordan Aid Following Toxic Gas Blast at Port of Aqaba

Survivor of Copenhagen Bat Mitzvah Terror Attack Appeals for Support in Battle With Cancer

‘A Grim Day in Education’: US Jewish Groups Condemn Supreme Court Decision in Public Prayer Case

Trailer Released for Hebrew-Language Film ‘America’ Ahead of Festival Premiere

Kosher Certification Agency Sues JetBlue for Labeling Snack as Kosher Without Consent

Israeli Knesset Committee Okays Easing of ‘Degrading’ Abortion Regulations

Emory University Student: I Have Been Attacked and Defamed for Visiting Israel

Off Key: How Some Popular Music Is Spreading Antisemitism

Jews in France Facing ‘Unprecedented Political Threat,’ Warns Newly-Elected Community President Yonathan Arfi

PA Official: Claims That Israel Steals Organs Are Absurd

June 27, 2022 8:51 am
0

Knesset Dispersal Bill Stalled in Committee

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attend a preliminary reading at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, of a bill to dissolve the parliament, in Jerusalem, June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – An Israeli parliament committee necessary for moving forward legislation to disperse the government convened Monday after several delays.

The House Committee meeting came as the coalition and the opposition resumed negotiations — stalled since Wednesday — regarding finalizing details for ending the Knesset.

Eleven separate Knesset dispersal bills passed the preliminary reading on Wednesday, stifled by the House Committee not meeting until Monday. The committee is headed by Yamina rebel Nir Orbach.

Orbach reportedly delayed the meeting from last week until Monday, then repeatedly delayed the discussion throughout the day. He did this in hopes of giving the opposition enough time to form an alternative government.

Related coverage

June 27, 2022 3:00 pm
0

Survivor of Copenhagen Bat Mitzvah Terror Attack Appeals for Support in Battle With Cancer

A Danish woman whose daughter's 2015 bat mitzvah was the target of a harrowing terrorist attack has appealed for support...

A Knesset legal adviser said Sunday that Orbach could not delay the bill. Yet, Orbach has not been speaking with other lawmakers recently, according to The Times of Israel. The coalition’s acting whip, Boaz Toporovsky, said on Sunday that Orbach was not answering his questions about dispersal.

The Knesset committee meeting began around 1 p.m., and halted soon after at the request of Toporovsky to give the negotiators time.

Israel’s coalition is expected to send the bill to the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee instead — headed by Gilad Kariv of the coalition’s center-left Labor party — for a review.

Once passing the first plenum vote, the bill would need to undergo an additional review process and two more votes before coming into effect, most likely later than the expected Monday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.