Wednesday, June 29th | 30 Sivan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

It’s Time to Fight Anti-Israel Hate at CUNY

Media’s UNRWA Love Affair: Incitement to Murder Jews Goes Unreported

Palestinian Employment in Israel Is Up; Where’s the Coverage?

‘The Zionist Regime Will Fleece Them’: US Religious Freedom Commission Condemns Iranian ‘Blood Libel’ Cartoon

BBC Falsely Condemns Israel for Reporter’s Death

‘Selling Without Discrimination’: Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s Israel Reach Agreement to End West Bank Boycott

The Latest Killings in Iran May Indicate a Notable Shift in Israeli Strategy

Israel Heads Towards Snap Election, Lapid Poised to Be PM

Iran Says Indirect Talks With US Proceeding in ‘Serious’ Atmosphere

Israel Downgrades Turkey Travel Alert After Arrest of Iranian Terror Cells

June 28, 2022 4:22 pm
0

Iran, US Start Indirect Nuclear Talks in Doha With EU Mediation

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington started on Tuesday in Doha, Iranian state media reported, as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator met with European Union envoy Enrique Mora, who will shuttle between the American and Iranian sides.

Based in separate rooms in a hotel in Qatar’s capital, Iran’s Ali Bagheri Kani and US Iran special envoy Rob Malley are trying to break a months-long impasse that has stalled efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.

Iran refuses to hold direct talks with its arch-foe, the United States, resulting in the “proximity” talks arrangement involving Mora.

The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

Related coverage

June 29, 2022 8:55 am
0

Iran Says Indirect Talks With US Proceeding in ‘Serious’ Atmosphere

Iran's foreign ministry said indirect, EU-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington in the Qatari capital were proceeding in a "serious"...

Last week, one Iranian and one European official told Reuters that Iran had dropped its demand for the removal of the IRGC’s FTO sanctions, but still two issues, including one on sanctions, remained to be resolved.

In 2018 then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its core nuclear limits about a year later.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.