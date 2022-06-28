Wednesday, June 29th | 30 Sivan 5782

June 28, 2022 8:01 am
0

Report: Flights Between Israel and Saudi Arabia on the Table

avatar by JNS.org

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Talks are ongoing that would allow Israeli Arabs to fly directly to Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj religious pilgrimage, sources told the Financial Times in a report published Monday.

This is one of several ideas being discussed leading up to US President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia next month.

Washington is also mediating for an agreement to allow flights departing Israel to overfly Saudi Arabia.

The sources said the deal for the islands is further along than that for the direct flights.

Around 6,000 Israeli Arabs make the hajj to Saudi Arabia each year and fly through Amman, Jordan.

