Thursday, June 30th | 1 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden on Mideast Trip: Goal to ‘Deepen Israeli Integration in Region’

Walmart to Acquire Israeli Augmented Reality Startup Memomi

Pro-Palestinian Activist Facing Hate Crimes Charge for Violent Assault on Jewish Demonstrator

EU Says It May Not Be Possible to Cross Finish Line on Iran Nuclear Deal

Jewish Ex-MLB Outfielder Recalls Facing Antisemitism, Fan Giving Nazi Salute

Israel’s Incoming PM Lapid Visits Yad Vashem to Honor Father’s Memory

Seven Notorious Fake Quotes and Misquotes About Israel

Former MLB All-Star to Coach Team Israel for 2023 World Baseball Classic

EU Agrees to Fund PA, Despite Terrorism and Hate Education

Iran Has Infiltrated and Corrupted Latin American Politics

June 30, 2022 1:48 pm
0

EU Says It May Not Be Possible to Cross Finish Line on Iran Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell enter a hall for a joint news conference, in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Major Western powers wrung their hands on Thursday at American and Iranian diplomats’ failure to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, with the European Union saying it “might not make it over the finishing line.”

Diplomats spoke at the UN Security Council one day after indirect US-Iran talks ended in Doha with no sign of progress on resurrecting the pact under which Tehran limited its nuclear program in return for relief from US, UN and EU sanctions.

“I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line. My message is: Seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table,” European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog said.

The EU coordinates the talks on resurrecting the agreement, which then US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 and restored harsh US sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to start violating its nuclear restrictions about a year later.

Related coverage

June 30, 2022 9:12 am
0

Rise of Arab-Israel Axis Presses Iran to Redouble Nuclear Talks Push

The specter of an emerging Arab-Israeli bloc that could tilt the Middle East balance of power further away from Iran...

The Security Council met to discuss the latest report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of a 2015 council resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

US, British and French diplomats all placed the onus on Iran for the failure to revive the agreement after more than a year of negotiations. Iran “should urgently take this deal — there will not be a better one,” Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said.

The United Nations urged Iran and the United States to build on recent momentum to reach a deal, said UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo.

Iran has yet to demonstrate any real urgency to conclude a deal, end the current nuclear crisis and achieve important sanctions lifting,” Richard Mills, Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations, told the meeting.

“Not only has Iran not taken up the offer on the table, but it also added yet more issues which fall outside the JCPOA with maximalist and unrealistic demands,” French UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said.

Iran, however, described the latest talks as positive and said it was ready to strike an agreement.

Iran has demanded verifiable and objective guarantees from the US that JCPOA will not be torpedoed again, that the US will not violate its obligations again, and that sanctions will not be re-imposed under other pretexts or designations,” Iran‘s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told the council.

“We were sincere in the Doha talks that were serious and positive,” he said. “Our negotiating team is ready to engage constructively again to conclude and reach a deal.”

Chinese and Russian diplomats faulted the United States, with Beijing’s representative urging Washington to ease unilateral US sanctions on Iran and Russia’s calling for all sides to show flexibility.

“It is indeed the (Trump) policy of maximum pressure on Iran, which the US administration continues to embrace, that this is the main cause of all of the current problems plaguing the JCPOA,” Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.