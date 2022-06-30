Israel’s Under-19 Men’s Soccer Team Beats France to Reach First European Final

JNS.org – Israel’s under-19 national soccer team reached the final of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship after upsetting France in the semifinals 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Israeli team will play England in the final on Friday in Trnava, Slovakia.

Israeli Oscar Gloukh crossed the ball in front of the French goal, and a French defender slid to clear the ball but accidentally put the ball into his team’s net, putting Israel ahead. Then, El Yam Kancepolsky headed in the second goal in the second half. France then scored to bring it back to 2-1.

Senior Israel politicians congratulated the team’s victory, including outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and probable incoming Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The win in the semi-finals qualified the Israeli team for participation in the FIFA U-20 World Cup tournament in Indonesia next year.