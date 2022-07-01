Friday, July 1st | 2 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Startup Rolls Out Universal ‘Mailbox’ for Urban Drone Delivery

Massachusetts College Fires Employee Behind Spate of Incidents Targeting Jewish, Black Students

Israel’s Economy in ‘Good Shape’ Amid Signs of Global Downturn

Ohio Security Guard Who Threatened Jewish School Arrested for Making Untraceable ‘Ghost Guns’

US, World Leaders Congratulate Newly-Appointed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

HRW: Palestinian Detainees Tortured in West Bank, Gaza

Turkish Media: Iranian Attack on Israeli Diplomat Thwarted ‘at the Last Moment’

Mexico President Doubles Down on Hitler Comparison With Jewish Analyst After Protest

BDS Puts Jews and Israel Under Attack

Anti-Israel Activists Try to Turn North Carolina Democrats Against Israel

July 1, 2022 11:28 am
0

HRW: Palestinian Detainees Tortured in West Bank, Gaza

avatar by i24 News

A demonstrator holding a Palestinian flag attends a protest against Jewish settlements, in the town of Biddy in the West Bank July 6, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman.

i24News – Palestinian detainees in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are systematically tortured by authorities in what could amount to crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Friday.

The international rights group called for donor countries to cut off funding to Palestinian security forces that commit such crimes and urged a probe by the International Criminal Court, according to the Associated Press.

In its report, Palestinian security forces allegedly “use solitary confinement and beatings, including whipping their feet, and force detainees into painful stress positions for prolonged periods … to punish and intimidate critics and opponents and elicit confessions.”

The accusations came a year after the death of Nizar Banat, an outspoken dissident of the Palestinian Authority (PA) – which governs parts of the West Bank – and whose family said he died after authorities beat him with metal batons.

Related coverage

July 1, 2022 11:15 am
0

Turkish Media: Iranian Attack on Israeli Diplomat Thwarted ‘at the Last Moment’

i24News - Turkish media reported that a recent intended target of an Iranian cell in Istanbul was Israeli diplomat Yosef...

His death sparked weeks of protests against the PA, some being violently dispersed.

While Palestinian authorities arrested 14 officers, who are being tried in a military court, Amnesty International said the PA has failed to hold its security forces and top commanders accountable for Banat’s death.

“The Palestinian Authority continues to arrest and torture critics and opponents,” said Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at HRW, the Associated Press reported.

“Systematic abuse by the PA and Hamas (Gaza’s ruling faction) forms a critical part of the repression of the Palestinian people.”

The report further described Israeli mistreatment and torture of Palestinian detainees in the West Bank, saying that no indictments have been issued despite hundreds of compliance over the past two decades.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.