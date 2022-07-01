Friday, July 1st | 2 Tammuz 5782

July 1, 2022 6:59 am
Yair Lapid Takes Over as Israel’s Prime Minister From Naftali Bennett

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid shake hands at the end of a session at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Yair Lapid became Israel’s interim prime minister at midnight on Friday, replacing Naftali Bennett as the Israeli parliament dissolved.

Lapid will be the acting prime minister ahead of elections on November 1, with former prime minister Naftali Bennett stepping down after more than a year in a broad coalition.

This is in accordance with their coalition agreement, as the 24th Knesset dissolved on Thursday night.

Lapid earlier visited Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, honoring his father, a Holocaust survivor, and meeting with President Isaac Herzog and his wife.

US President Joe Biden sent early congratulations to the new leader of Israel, saying he looked forward to seeing both Bennett and Lapid in Israel, and thanked Bennett for his “friendship over the past year.”

Bennett thanked Biden, telling him he looked forward to meeting him in Jerusalem, and that he was a “true friend” of Israel.

Lapid’s first moves as prime minister revolve around security matters, including a meeting with the head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency and a meeting over the Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

