Two Syrian Civilians Wounded in Alleged Israeli Airstrike

i24 News – Two Syrian civilians were wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike along Syria’s southern coast on Saturday morning, according to the state’s military and SANA news agency.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike” near the town of Al-Hamidiyah, Syria’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, identifying the locations hit as poultry farms, without elaborating.

The strike was conducted from the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli, and “led to the injury of two civilians, including a woman.”

A facility that was struck is used by Lebanon’s Shiite militant group Hezbollah, a Syrian government ally, according to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the air strike on Saturday targeted “warehouses… which the Lebanese Hezbollah group was using to transport weapons.”

Al-Hamidiyah is located south of Tartus, a bastion of the Syrian government and home to a naval port used by Russia, whose armed forces back the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Hezbollah.

Last month, Israeli strikes on Damascus International Airport rendered its runways unusable for weeks.

The Syrian war has claimed the lives of nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.