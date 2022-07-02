Saturday, July 2nd | 3 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jan. 6 Committee May Make Criminal Referral on Witness Tampering – Cheney

Over 300,000 Israeli Victims of Iranian Cyberattack

Blasts Rock Ukraine Southern City as Russia Grinds out Gains in the East

Two Syrian Civilians Wounded in Alleged Israeli Airstrike

At Least Five Killed in Magnitude 6.1 Quake on Iran Gulf Coast

Israeli Startup Rolls Out Universal ‘Mailbox’ for Urban Drone Delivery

Massachusetts College Fires Employee Behind Spate of Incidents Targeting Jewish, Black Students

Israel’s Economy in ‘Good Shape’ Amid Signs of Global Downturn

Ohio Security Guard Who Threatened Jewish School Arrested for Making Untraceable ‘Ghost Guns’

US, World Leaders Congratulate Newly-Appointed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

July 2, 2022 9:15 am
0

Two Syrian Civilians Wounded in Alleged Israeli Airstrike

avatar by i24 News

Iraqi Shiite Muslim men from the Iran-backed group Kataib Hezbollah march in a Quds Day parade, in Baghdad, July 25, 2014. Photo: Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani.

i24 NewsTwo Syrian civilians were wounded in an alleged Israeli airstrike along Syria’s southern coast on Saturday morning, according to the state’s military and SANA news agency.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike” near the town of Al-Hamidiyah, Syria’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, identifying the locations hit as poultry farms, without elaborating.

The strike was conducted from the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli, and “led to the injury of two civilians, including a woman.”

A facility that was struck is used by Lebanon’s Shiite militant group Hezbollah, a Syrian government ally, according to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Related coverage

July 2, 2022 9:06 am
0

At Least Five Killed in Magnitude 6.1 Quake on Iran Gulf Coast

At least five people were killed and 49 injured by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday,...

Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the air strike on Saturday targeted “warehouses… which the Lebanese Hezbollah group was using to transport weapons.”

Al-Hamidiyah is located south of Tartus, a bastion of the Syrian government and home to a naval port used by Russia, whose armed forces back the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Hezbollah.

Last month, Israeli strikes on Damascus International Airport rendered its runways unusable for weeks.

The Syrian war has claimed the lives of nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.