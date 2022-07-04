IDF Arrests Two Infiltrators From Gaza Armed With Knives, Grenade

Israeli forces have detained two Palestinians who infiltrated into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday.

A grenade and two knives were found on the suspects, the military said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the IDF together with the Israel Security Agency and Border Police arrested 13 suspects and confiscated a number of illegal weapons during counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria on Sunday night, according to the military.

Raids and arrests occurred in Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, and in the towns of ad-Dhahiriya, Rashida and Iskaka, said the IDF.