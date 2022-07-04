Monday, July 4th | 5 Tammuz 5782

July 4, 2022 8:19 am
0

IDF Arrests Two Infiltrators From Gaza Armed With Knives, Grenade

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers walk around tanks in a field near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli forces have detained two Palestinians who infiltrated into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday.

A grenade and two knives were found on the suspects, the military said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the IDF together with the Israel Security Agency and Border Police arrested 13 suspects and confiscated a number of illegal weapons during counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria on Sunday night, according to the military.

Raids and arrests occurred in Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, and in the towns of ad-Dhahiriya, Rashida and Iskaka, said the IDF.

