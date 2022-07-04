Israel’s PM Lapid Meets US Antisemitism Envoy

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt in Jerusalem on Monday to discuss cooperation between the countries.

Lapid stressed the importance of allies in the fight against antisemitism in all its forms.

“The fight against antisemitism is a seminal one and I’m happy we have partners, who are committed to fighting it alongside us,” he said.

The prime minister also thanked Lipstadt, who is a renowned Holocaust historian, for her commitment and actions against antisemitism, including educating the younger generation and preserving the memory of the Holocaust. Lipstadt’s first foreign tour as State Department antisemitism watchdog includes stops in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The meeting in Jerusalem took place in the presence of Noa Tishby, Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization of Israel appointed by the country’s Foreign Ministry.