Tuesday, July 5th | 7 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Adds Demands in Nuclear Talks, Enrichment ‘Alarming’: US Envoy

British Columbia to Rename Geographical Sites Honoring Nazi Collaborator Pétain

Israeli Soldiers Targeted in Drive-By Shooting in West Bank

Suspect in Chicago July 4 Parade Attack Fled With Crowd in Women’s Clothes

Israel’s eToro, Betsy Cohen-Backed SPAC End $8.8 Billion Merger Deal

Lapid Presses Macron to Take Tougher Line in Faltering Iran Nuclear Talks

Israeli Fighter Pilots Weigh In: How Accurate is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Film on Execution of Nazi Mastermind Adolf Eichmann to Make Israeli Debut at Jerusalem Festival

German Parliament to Debate Official Probe Into Antisemitism at Flagship Contemporary Art Festival

Anti-Israel Academics Attack the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Hate-Filled Webinar

July 5, 2022 11:08 am
0

Why CUNY Law School Is Heading Towards a New McCarthyism

avatar by Lisa Y. Rubin

Opinion

CUNY School of Law in New York City. Photo: Evulaj90 / Wikimedia Commons.

My name is Lisa Y. Rubin, and I am completing my second year as an evening student at CUNY Law School. I am honored to attend the law school — whose goal is to be of public service — and the university, whose goals include equality of opportunity for all.

However, I am also deeply troubled that some recent developments at the school threaten these goals. These developments include the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) resolution against Israel — as sponsored by its student government and ratified by its Faculty Council. This resolution — if implemented — would harm more than just the many current and prospective members of the school’s Jewish and pro-Israel community. It would also set a harmful precedent that weakens the protection of the First Amendment and academic freedom on this, as well as on other, CUNY campuses.

This is especially true at our school, where members of the student government and Faculty Council also have seats on committees that make decisions on the school’s personnel, admissions, and other official matters.

Please note that I do not claim to speak for the entire Jewish community of the school. However, I will address how the BDS resolution has affected me.

Related coverage

July 5, 2022 11:47 am
0

Anti-Israel Academics Attack the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Hate-Filled Webinar

On May 8, 2022, the Institute for Holocaust Studies, Genocide and Remembrance at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, posted a...

As a Jewish student who believes in Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, but also as a member of a family that fought against government suppression in the US, I was shaken when I realized the resolution’s incredibly broad sweep. Was this a nightmare, or was I seeing a form of creeping McCarthyism — albeit one wrapped in the cloth of what is now labeled anti-Zionism?

After all, if the resolution is implemented as is, it will harm current and prospective students, faculty, and staff members and contractors who are or who are perceived as being Jewish, pro-Israel, or have ties to Israeli universities and businesses. The rights of students to participate in on-campus clubs with similarly suspected ties could also be jeopardized.

In the 1940s and 1950s, faculty and staff members and students were dismissed from universities, based on a suspicion that they were or had links — however tenuous — to those that were or were perceived as being Communists, or had links to links to links to those who might be Communists.

Now, at the law school — where the focus is purportedly on anti-Zionism — the BDS resolution would become a new form of McCarthyism. Just substitute the word “Zionism” for “Communism.”

To protect the freedoms and rights that we all cherish in this Nation, this State, this city, this university, and at this school, the student government and Faculty Council should reconsider the BDS resolution, as it is currently framed. They need to ensure the enhancement — not a reduction — of the constitutional and academic freedom rights of all concerned.

Our school’s motto is “Law in the Service of Human Needs.” To the student government and Faculty Council, I say that all human beings in or at the doorway of this school need to be treated as equal under all, including your laws.

Lisa Y. Rubin is completing her second year at CUNY School of Law’s Part-Time Evening Program.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.