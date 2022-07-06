Wednesday, July 6th | 7 Tammuz 5782

July 6, 2022 8:46 am
Iranian Pulls Out of Jiu-Jitsu Competition After Refusing to Play Against Israeli Opponent

A poster for the AJP Tour Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship in the UAE from July 2-3, 2022. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – An Iranian athlete withdrew his participation in an international jiu-jitsu competition in the United Arab Emirates to avoid facing an opponent from Israel, reported Iran’s Press TV reported.

Hamid Amraei was originally scheduled to go head-to-head against a competitor from Brazil in the men’s 77-kilogram weight class in the AJP Tour Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which took place in the UAE from July 2-3.

However, officials changed the draw, and he was matched to go against an Israeli competitor.

In protest of the decision, Amraei decided to pull out of the international tournament to avoid competing against the Israeli athlete, according to Press TV.

In May, Kuwaiti wheelchair fencer Kholoud al-Mutairi withdrew from the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation World Cup in Thailand after a draw placed her in a match-up against an athlete from Israel.

