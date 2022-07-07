Thursday, July 7th | 8 Tammuz 5782

July 7, 2022 10:20 am
We Cannot Be Indifferent to CUNY Antisemitism

avatar by Ronn Torossian

Opinion

CUNY School of Law in New York City. Photo: Evulaj90 / Wikimedia Commons.

With New York City in a sad state of affairs, there’s a lot of shame to be passed around.

Now, against a backdrop of rising antisemitism at the City University of New York (CUNY) and other public institutions, the New York City Council has launched its first ever probe into antisemitism at local colleges. The first hearing was originally planned for June 8, yet CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez asked to postpone the meeting to June 30 due to a” scheduling conflict.”

Lo and behold, the day came, and he declined to show up, instead sending a lawyer. Shame on Chancellor Rodriguez. Is he really too busy for a month to address hatred and bigotry? This must be a priority. How dare he cancel on the City Council on two separate occasions. What is he doing that can be more important than stopping hatred and bigotry?

This is an insult to the entire Jewish community of New York City.

Hundreds of people who have been affected by campus antisemitism are waiting to testify – waiting for this matter to be discussed — and a chancellor paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by NYC taxpayers doesn’t show up?  Shameful.

There is so much wrong with this entire situation.

As Elie Wiesel said, “Indifference is not a beginning, it is an end. And, therefore, indifference is always a friend to the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor — never his victim.”

Those who support Jews and the State of Israel cannot afford to be indifferent.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur and author.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

