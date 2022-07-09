Saturday, July 9th | 10 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jerusalem: Major Transport Project to Ease Traffic Crisis by 2024

Blinken and China’s Wang Yi Hold ‘Candid’ Talks on Ukraine and Trade

Israel Losing Open Land to Development at Alarming Rate

Muslim Pilgrims Perform Hajj’s Symbolic Stoning of the Devil

Iran Detains Prominent Activist, Two Filmmakers on Security Charges

Lapid, Herzog Speak With PA’s Abbas Before Biden Visit

Owner of Toronto Kosher Store Reports Death Threats from BDS Activists

Musical About Jewish Teen Diarists Who Died in the Holocaust to Premiere at California Center for Arts

Colorado Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Student Who Posted Antisemitic Snapchat Content

‘I Couldn’t Remain Silent:’ Moscow Chief Rabbi Resigns Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine

July 9, 2022 8:47 am
0

Iran Detains Prominent Activist, Two Filmmakers on Security Charges

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

70th Cannes Film Festival – Photocall for the film “Lerd” (A Man of Integrity) in competition for the category “Un Certain Regard” – Cannes, France. 19/05/2017. Director Mohammad Rasoulof poses. Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Iranian authorities have arrested a prominent reformist activist and two filmmakers on charges of acting against national security, local media said on Friday.

Mostafa Tajzadeh, a former reformist deputy interior minister turned activist, was detained on charges of “acting against national security and spreading lies to disturb public opinion,” the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.

The hardline government of President Ebrahim Raisi has been facing public discontent, with soaring food prices sparking protests in recent months. Indirect US-Iran talks to resurrect a 2015 nuclear accord and lift sanctions have stalled.

Tajzadeh, an outspoken government critic, has said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be held responsible if efforts to revive the nuclear deal fail.

Related coverage

July 9, 2022 9:14 am
0

Muslim Pilgrims Perform Hajj’s Symbolic Stoning of the Devil

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims threw pebbles on giant columns symbolizing Satan on Saturday, part of annual hajj rituals that...

“Under the current deplorable economic conditions and public dissatisfaction, the failure to revive the nuclear deal has destructive consequences, and its responsibility primarily lies with the Leader,” Tajzadeh wrote in a tweet last week.

It was unclear if Tajzadeh’s arrest was linked to the tweet. Khamenei has the final say on all matters of state and is rarely criticized. Comments deemed insulting to him may carry a prison sentence under Iranian law.

Separately, dissident director Mohammad Rasoulof and a colleague, Mostafa Aleahmad, were detained on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, accusing them of having ties to anti-government groups and committing security offenses.

The two were among a group of actors and filmmakers who had signed an appeal that called on security forces to “lay down your weapons and return to the nation’s embrace” during street protests that followed a deadly building collapse in May which officials blamed on corruption and lax safety.

Tajzadeh and Rasoulof have both faced charges in the past.

Tajzadeh was jailed between 2009 and 2016, mostly over his involvement in unrest that followed a disputed election in 2009. Rasoulof faces at least two pending jail terms over offenses ranging from filming without a permit to “collusion against national security.”

Rasoulof won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear award in 2020 for “There Is No Evil,” about capital punishment and filmed in secret defiance of Iranian government censorship.

Reuters was unable to contact the lawyers of the detained men for comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.