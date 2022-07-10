Sunday, July 10th | 11 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Banning Anti-Zionism: Feasible? Desirable?

Israel’s New Hope and Blue and White Preparing to Merge: Report

Death and Devastation as Russian Rockets Hit Ukraine Apartment Block: Local Officials

Biden Defends Decision to Visit Saudi Arabia, Says Rights Are on His Agenda

Jerusalem: Major Transport Project to Ease Traffic Crisis by 2024

Blinken and China’s Wang Yi Hold ‘Candid’ Talks on Ukraine and Trade

Israel Losing Open Land to Development at Alarming Rate

Muslim Pilgrims Perform Hajj’s Symbolic Stoning of the Devil

Iran Detains Prominent Activist, Two Filmmakers on Security Charges

Lapid, Herzog Speak With PA’s Abbas Before Biden Visit

July 10, 2022 8:01 am
0

Israel’s New Hope and Blue and White Preparing to Merge: Report

avatar by i24 News

Then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, centrist Blue and White leader, during a swearing in ceremony  in Jerusalem, May 17, 2020. Photo: Amos Ben Gershon/Knesset Spokesperson’s Office/Handout via REUTERS.

i24 News – Israel’s center Blue and White party and the center-right New Hope party are preparing to run together in the next round of elections, according to Channel 12.

Neither party has confirmed the report, and both parties refused to respond to The Jerusalem Post’s query.

According to the report, Defense Minister Benny Gantz — current leader of Blue and White — would sit at the head of the list and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, leading New Hope, would be in second place.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Bitton would be fifth on the list and Construction and Housing Minister Zeev Elkin would be seventh. Communications Minister Yaoz Hendel would not be a part of the slate.

Related coverage

July 9, 2022 1:36 pm
0

Jerusalem: Major Transport Project to Ease Traffic Crisis by 2024

i24 News – Amid a worsening traffic crisis in Israel, Jerusalem is aiming to ease traffic congestion to and from...

If former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, who was considering running with either Yesh Atid or Blue and White, joins the list, he would be placed second or third.

In the current makeup of Israel’s Knesset, Blue and White has eight seats, and New Hope has six.

According to a Channel 12 poll conducted ten days ago, the joint party would receive 15 seats, the third-largest after the right-wing Likud and the centrist Yesh Atid. However, recent polls show that Sa’ar’s party by itself either gets the minimum amount of seats possible or does not make the threshold to enter the Knesset.

New Hope will reportedly receive about one-third of the joint party’s seats if the merger passes, versus two-thirds for Blue and White.

Elections are scheduled to take place November 1 and the deadline for parties to submit their slate of candidates to the Central Elections Committee is August 15.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.