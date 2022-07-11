German Rock Band Scorpions Show Solidarity With Ukraine at Tel Aviv Concert

During a concert in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, German rock band The Scorpions expressed support for Ukraine while performing one of the group’s biggest hits.

As frontman Klaus Meine led the audience at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena to sing along with “Winds of Change,” he held an oversized Ukrainian flag while massive blue-and-yellow peace signs were displayed behind him. At one point during the song, Meine also draped the Israeli flag around his shoulders before throwing it to a concertgoer.

After the show, the “Rock You Like a Hurricane” singers shared on Instagram a clip from the concert that included the segment dedicated to Ukraine, captioning the post, “Thank you Tel Aviv for a great rocking Night … We love you.” The band’s stop in Israel is part of a world tour to promote “Rock Believer,” their first album since 2017.

When the group’s concert in Israel was first announced in February, Meine said in a video, “We really love Israel and are waiting breathlessly to return and perform. We’ll rock you like a hurricane.”