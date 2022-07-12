Guatemalan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus Marks Fifth Anniversary

JNS.org – The Congress of Guatemala presented a new book in Spanish titled “Friendship Documents” at an event on Monday that showcased relevant documents describing the development of diplomatic ties between Guatemala and Israel.

The celebration included pro-Israel resolutions and declarations issued by the Guatemalan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus since its inception in 2017, as well as the transfer of the Guatemalan embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018.

Speakers at the event included Guatemala Minister of Foreign Affairs Mario Bucaro; President of the Congress Deputy Shirley Rivera; Chairman of the Israel Allies Caucus in Guatemala Deputy Fidel Reyes Lee; and Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein.

“Guatemala once again demonstrates its commitment and support for the nation of Israel, in coordination with the Israel Allies Foundation, promoting the bonds of brotherhood between both nations,” said Bucaro.

“As chairman of the Israel Allies Caucus in Guatemala, I want to send a message of support to the State of Israel. We are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the historic moment when a group of deputies, in coordination with the Israel Allies Foundation, signed the ‘Declaration of Solidarity and Friendship with the State of Israel’ and formed the first Israel Allies Caucus in the Guatemalan Congress,” said Lee.