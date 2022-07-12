Tuesday, July 12th | 13 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Will the Media Get Biden’s Israel Trip Right This Time?

The Lie That Is ‘Pinkwashing’: Columnist Attacks Israel for Promoting LGBT Values

Jews in Chile Outraged by Use of Notorious Antisemitic Meme in Ad for Discount Liquor

Can Biden Succeed in Saudi Arabia?

Does Joe Biden’s Sojourn Signal a Return to the ‘Old’ Middle East?

Biden’s Mideast Visit Is an Attempt to Reassert American Power in the Region

ISIS Leader in Syria Killed in Drone Strike, Says US Military

White House: Iran Preparing to Supply Russia With Drones

US-Israeli Melio to Integrate Payments Platform With Capital One Business

Illinois Police Launch Hate Crime Investigation Into Swastika Vandalism on Home

July 12, 2022 9:23 am
0

White House: Iran Preparing to Supply Russia With Drones

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021. Photo: Iranian Army / WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

The United States believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

Sullivan also said the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones.

Asked about Sullivan’s statement, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied it, according to Iranian state media.

“The history of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of some modern technologies dates back to before the war in Ukraine,” Nasser Kanaani was cited as saying by semi-official Mehr news agency.

“There has been no particular development in this regard recently.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.