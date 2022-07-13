Wednesday, July 13th | 15 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Says He Would Use Force as ‘Last Resort’ to Keep Iran From Nuclear Weapons

Charges Filed After White Supremacist Pamphlets Left at Upstate New York Synagogue, Church

Israel Shows Off ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense System to Biden

Hezbollah Chief Vows ‘No One’ Will Extract Gas, Oil From Maritime Zones if Lebanon Unable to Do So

Biden Honors Holocaust Victims, Shares Warm Exchange With Survivors in Jerusalem

UNESCO Report Reveals Spread of Holocaust Denial, Distortion on Social Media Networks

British Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Two Occupants of London Convoy That Blared Antisemitic Threats

‘A Great Zionist’: Lapid Urges Global Coalition to Stop Iran Nuclear Program as US President Lands in Israel

New Revelations of Support for Anti-Israel BDS Campaign Pile Pressure on Beleaguered German Art Festival

Top Israeli Daily’s Exposé Paints Troubling Picture of New York Times’ Israel Coverage

July 13, 2022 8:06 am
0

AJC Releases Latest Arabic-Language Video on Explaining, Fighting Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

A banner showing Arab countries’ flags is seen as a woman walks by, in the West Bank city of Nablus, Sept. 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Raneen Sawafta.

JNS.org – The American Jewish Committee released on Tuesday the eighth and latest in its series of Arabic-language online videos the organization said is aimed at raising awareness in the Arab world about the scourge of Jew-hatred.

What is antisemitism?” is the title of a video that briefly explains the “history of antisemitism and its present-day manifestations,” according to a news release, and explores the varying forms of anti-Jewish “discourse” in the Arab world, as well as antisemitic tropes found in modern Europe. That includes “Jew-hatred masquerading as anti-Israel sentiment and misappropriation of Islamic sources by extremists.”

The video ends by recognizing Arab allies and calling on action to better understand Judaism and to actively counter antisemitism.

It identifies some antisemitic ideologies as a danger to Muslims, pointing out that they, too, were targeted — forced to convert and expelled — during and prior to the Spanish Inquisition. It also notes that recent gunmen, such as the shooter of the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 and the mosque shooter in Christchurch, New Zealand, the following year, subscribed to white supremacist and similar antisemitic ideologies.

Related coverage

July 13, 2022 4:48 pm
0

Biden Says He Would Use Force as ‘Last Resort’ to Keep Iran From Nuclear Weapons

US President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.