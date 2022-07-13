AJC Releases Latest Arabic-Language Video on Explaining, Fighting Antisemitism

JNS.org – The American Jewish Committee released on Tuesday the eighth and latest in its series of Arabic-language online videos the organization said is aimed at raising awareness in the Arab world about the scourge of Jew-hatred.

“What is antisemitism?” is the title of a video that briefly explains the “history of antisemitism and its present-day manifestations,” according to a news release, and explores the varying forms of anti-Jewish “discourse” in the Arab world, as well as antisemitic tropes found in modern Europe. That includes “Jew-hatred masquerading as anti-Israel sentiment and misappropriation of Islamic sources by extremists.”

The video ends by recognizing Arab allies and calling on action to better understand Judaism and to actively counter antisemitism.

It identifies some antisemitic ideologies as a danger to Muslims, pointing out that they, too, were targeted — forced to convert and expelled — during and prior to the Spanish Inquisition. It also notes that recent gunmen, such as the shooter of the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 and the mosque shooter in Christchurch, New Zealand, the following year, subscribed to white supremacist and similar antisemitic ideologies.

