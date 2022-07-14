Israel Warns ‘Words’ Not Enough to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program, Biden Says US Won’t Wait ‘Forever’ for Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden signed a joint pledge to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran on Thursday, with the Israeli premier insisting that presenting a “credible military threat” was the only way to do so.

“Words will not stop them, diplomacy will not stop them,” Lapid said at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden. “The only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if they continue to develop their nuclear program the free world will use force.”

In a “Jerusalem Declaration” signed by both countries to formalize a strategic partnership in a number of areas, the US committed to “use all elements of its national power to ensure” that Tehran will not acquire a nuclear weapon.

A day earlier, Biden affirmed in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 that the US was prepared to use force to achieve that end, as a “last resort.”

Related coverage Ivana Trump, First Wife of Donald Trump Who Helped Build His Empire, Dies at 73 Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, who...

At Thursday’s presser, Lapid reminded Biden of his own words that “big countries do not bluff.”

“I completely agree. It should not be a bluff, but the real thing,” Lapid emphasized. “The Iranian regime must know that if they continue to deceive the world, they will pay a heavy price.”

Biden acknowledged that denying Iran nuclear weapons is a vital security interest, reiterating that a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the US’ preferred course.

Diplomatic efforts by the US and world powers to revive the deal have shown little progress in recent months. The agreement gave Iran economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary restrictions on its nuclear program; Washington withdrew from the pact in 2018, while Tehran has since violated a number of its limits on nuclear activity.

“We have laid out for the leadership of Iran, what we are willing to accept now to get back to the JCPOA,” Biden said Thursday in response to questions from journalists. “We are waiting for the response. When that will come I am not certain.”

“But we are not going to wait forever,” he added.

In the joint declaration, the US said it considers Israel’s security essential to its interests and as an anchor of regional stability.

The document also commits the two countries to “continuing to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Israeli-Palestinian relations,” with President Biden reaffirming his “longstanding and consistent support of a two-state solution.”

On Friday, the US president is scheduled to meet with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, as well as officials from Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq.

“Tomorrow, I will be the first American President to fly from Israel directly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. That represents important progress,” Biden said. “When I see the Saudi leadership tomorrow I will be carrying a direct message, a message of peace and extraordinary opportunities that a more stable integrated region could bring to the region and quite frankly, the whole world.”

During the visit, Saudi Arabia is reportedly expected to approve use of its airspace by Israeli airlines, and to welcome charter flights for Muslims in Israel hoping to make the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Amid Israeli efforts to advance ties with more Arab countries, Lapid asked Biden to pass on his own message to Saudi Arabia: “any nation that wants peace and normalization with us, we say: ‘Ahlan wasahalan, shalom, welcome.”