July 14, 2022 10:00 am
Tel Aviv Is One of the Greatest Cities in the World

avatar by Ronn Torossian

Opinion

A general view shows part of Tel Aviv, Israel June 12, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

When you visit Tel Aviv, you will feel a joy for life. This city is more alive than my beloved New York City has been for many years. After a three-week stint, I’m already planning to return again for a few weeks for so many reasons. I wasn’t aware that Time Out Magazine had called Tel Aviv the most fun city in the world, but I know they’re right.

The food choices are simply overwhelming — from the great coffee to fresh fruits, sushi to Mediterranean choices. Walk the streets of Carmel Market, and amidst the hustle and bustle of yelling shopkeepers, find Habasta, where the menu changes daily. Make sure to visit Meli Melo on Tuesday nights, when people dance on tables, or find any of the dozen restaurants where people congregate and enjoy life.

Rothschild Boulevard sees people walking hand in hand all hours of the day and night, and there are plentiful choices for entertainment and more. The Norman Hotel is one of the world’s best — gorgeous gardens and private settings for work and play.

The beaches are beyond compare; the water is warm, people play games for hours, public beach chairs are plentiful, and there’s a great public pool right on the beach — along with parks where you can work out.

The people are warm, fun, outgoing, and open-minded to those of all backgrounds. Beaches, dining, entertainment — its all done with style, taste, and fun.

Tel Aviv is simply one of the world’s most outstanding cities. I hope you visit — and visit often.

Ronn Torossian is a Public Relations executive in love with Tel Aviv.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

