Palestinian Terrorists Unhappy With Jerusalem Declaration
by Elder of Ziyon
Some reactions to the Jerusalem Declaration:
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine called it “an open invitation to ignite regional wars in the region …[it brings] destruction and scourge, under the pretext of Israel’s defense of itself. It aspires to fully control our region’s energy wealth, and drag it into alliances and regional and continental wars. It serves only the imperialist interests of the United States. It will drown our region in seas of blood, with many problems such as impoverishment, starvation, waste of wealth and mass destruction.”
They forgot to mention the locusts.
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said “it is a continuation of the aggression against the Palestinian people and their national rights and the release of the Zionist entity’s hand in expanding and deepening its colonial project in Palestine, and extending outwards.”
Related coverage
The Palestinian Authority (PA) said that “the threats launched by US President Joe Biden in occupied Jerusalem will fall via the resistance and steadfastness of our people and the peoples of the region and the forces of resistance. The Palestinian people are the ones who determine their fate, not the colonialist Biden and his Zionist partners.”
The moderate PA then “called for escalating all forms of resistance … against aggressive colonial and Zionist policies” which is a lightly veiled call for terror attacks.