Palestinian Terrorists Unhappy With Jerusalem Declaration

July 15, 2022 11:01 am
avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attend the first virtual meeting of the “I2U2” group with leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates, in Jerusalem, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Some reactions to the Jerusalem Declaration:

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine called it “an open invitation to ignite regional wars in the region …[it brings] destruction and scourge, under the pretext of Israel’s defense of itself. It aspires to fully control our region’s energy wealth, and drag it into alliances and regional and continental wars. It serves only the imperialist interests of the United States. It will drown our region in seas of blood, with many problems such as impoverishment, starvation, waste of wealth and mass destruction.”

They forgot to mention the locusts.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said “it is a continuation of the aggression against the Palestinian people and their national rights and the release of the Zionist entity’s hand in expanding and deepening its colonial project in Palestine, and extending outwards.”

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said that “the threats launched by US President Joe Biden in occupied Jerusalem will fall via the resistance and steadfastness of our people and the peoples of the region and the forces of resistance. The Palestinian people are the ones who determine their fate, not the colonialist Biden and his Zionist partners.”

The moderate PA then “called for escalating all forms of resistance … against aggressive colonial and Zionist policies” which is a lightly veiled call for terror attacks.

Hamas said that “Biden’s visit confirmed that Washington is a direct partner in the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people. … Attempts to legitimize the occupation and integrate it in the region will be destroyed on the rock of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.”
All of this sounds like a ringing endorsement to me.

