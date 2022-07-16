Saturday, July 16th | 17 Tammuz 5782

July 16, 2022 10:07 am
0

Gaza Rockets, Israeli Air Strikes Accompany Biden’s Middle East Visit

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Palestinian man stands at the site of an Israeli air strike carried out in Gaza City July 16, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli fighter jets struck Gaza following rocket launches from the Palestinian territory on Saturday, hours after US President Joe Biden flew from Israel to Saudi Arabia on a Middle East trip aimed at deepening Israel‘s integration into the region.

The Israeli military said it hit two facilities belonging to Hamas, the Islamist militant group that governs the blockaded strip. One of the targets was an underground rocket-manufacturing plant, the military said.

Gaza witnesses described the two sites struck as Hamas training camps. No injuries were reported.

Hamas has condemned Biden’s visit, and group spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said the Israeli bombing “reflected US support and encouragement the Zionist entity had received to pursue its aggression and crimes.”

Gunmen had fired at the Israeli planes, Barhoum said.

Sirens sounded in southern Israel on two occasions early on Saturday, warning of incoming rocket fire.

One rocket was intercepted and three projectiles landed in open spaces, the military said.

No group claimed responsibility for the launches.

