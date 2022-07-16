Saudi FM: No Normalization with Israel until Palestinian Two-State Solution

Saturday, July 16th | 18 Tammuz 5782

July 16, 2022 1:40 pm
avatar by i24 News

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. Photo: Reuters / Ralph Orlowski.

i24 NewsSaudi Arabia will not fully normalize relations with Israel until a two-state solution with the Palestinian population is reached, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Friday.

“We have said that Saudi Arabia supports the Arab Peace Initiative. In fact, we offered it. We have made it clear that peace comes at the end of this process, not at the beginning of it,” Jubeir told CNN News.

“We have also said that the countries that signed the Abrahamic Accords [sic] with Israel, those are sovereign decisions made by those countries. We hope that those decisions will have a positive impact on Israeli domestic efforts,” he added.

Asked if Saudi Arabia was prepared to join the Abraham Accords, Jubeir said that the kingdom has made it clear that “we need to have a process, and this process needs to include the implementation of the Arab Peace Initiative.”

“Once we have committed to a two-state settlement with a Palestinian state in the occupied territories with east Jerusalem as its capital, that’s our requirement for peace.”

“Peace is possible,” Jubeir noted.

The official’s comments followed the Jeddah Communique joint statement issued by the United States and Saudi Arabia after US President Joe Biden met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the communique read: “The two sides underscored their enduring commitment to a two-state solution, wherein a sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state lives side-by-side in peace with security with Israel, as the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

