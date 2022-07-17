Israeli Action Is More Important than Biden’s Words

JNS.org – Though not without precedent, US President Joe Biden’s pledge that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon is important. It is significant for two reasons: First, it was made during ongoing nuclear talks with Iran, and therefore impacts those talks. Second, the word he used was “never.” President Trump emphasized that he could only commit to what happened on his watch.

Although such a promise isn’t legally grounded and doesn’t obligate future administrations, it can’t be erased from the annals of Israeli-US strategic relations, and grants support to another player (i.e. Israel) if the United States doesn’t fulfill its commitment come crunch time.

And now, after that optimistic introduction — a little realism for balance: The Middle East is not a top US priority. Its problems at home demand the administration’s full attention. Meanwhile, America’s biggest foreign policy challenge is the struggle between world powers over control of the global agenda. The United States arrived late to this competition, which has already revived Cold War winds. This has put it at a disadvantage, which stems, in the eyes of many in the United States, from American involvement in endless Middle Eastern wars.

Although the United States isn’t abandoning the Middle East, it isn’t eager to start a new war there either — certainly not a war that can be avoided with a nuclear deal. Let’s assume, however, that the supreme leader in Iran won’t agree to renew the nuclear deal and won’t agree to drink from the same poison cup a second time, in his view, just to suffer another humiliation in another two years. By that time, the ayatollah perhaps thinks, the ruling administration might withdraw from the deal again and reimpose sanctions.

This state of limbo, in which there is no deal and Iran’s nuclear project is moving forward, is dangerous. Iran could become a nuclear threshold state. Such countries have nuclear deterrent power, they are treated as if they were already a nuclear power. In theory, such a reality wouldn’t contradict Biden’s promise, as a threshold state does not possess nuclear capabilities. Yet in such a scenario, despite having fulfilled his historic commitment, Israel’s national security position will have changed for the worse.