Sunday, July 17th | 18 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

PA’s Abbas Thanks Saudi Royals for Backing Palestinian Cause

Fluorescent Glow of Deep-Sea Corals Helps Lure Prey, Israeli Researchers Find

Russia and Iran Are Threatening the World With a New Cold War

Israeli Action Is More Important than Biden’s Words

The Saudis See Israel as Key to Regional Stability

Hundreds Attend Funeral of Israeli Officer Run Over by Palestinian Driver

Khamenei Adviser Says Tehran ‘Capable of Building Nuclear Bomb’: Al Jazeera

Israel Vows to Respond ‘Without Hesitation’ to Rocket Attacks From Gaza Strip

Biden Disputes Saudi Account of Khashoggi Murder Discussion

Russia Preparing for Next Stage of Offensive, Ukraine says

July 17, 2022 9:09 am
0

Khamenei Adviser Says Tehran ‘Capable of Building Nuclear Bomb’: Al Jazeera

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran’s National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout

Iran is technically capable of making a nuclear bomb but has not decided whether to build one, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV on Sunday.

Kamal Kharrazi spoke a day after US President Joe Biden ended his four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, vowing to stop Iran from “acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

Kharrazi’s comments were a rare suggestion that Iran might have an interest in nuclear weapons, which it has long denied seeking.

“In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60% and we can easily produce 90% enriched uranium … Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one,” Kharrazi said.

Related coverage

July 17, 2022 4:51 pm
0

PA’s Abbas Thanks Saudi Royals for Backing Palestinian Cause

i24 News – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas conveyed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia's leadership on Sunday after the royalty...

Iran is already enriching to up to 60%, far above a cap of 3.67% under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Uranium enriched to 90% is suitable for a nuclear bomb.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdrew from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, under which Iran curbed its uranium enrichment work, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. Tehran has since violated multiple limits imposed by the accord.

Israel, which Iran does not recognize, has threatened to attack Iranian nuclear sites if diplomacy fails to contain Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Kharrazi said Iran would never negotiate its ballistic missile program and regional policy, as demanded by the West and its allies in the Middle East.

“Any targeting of our security from neighboring countries will be met with direct response to these countries and Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.