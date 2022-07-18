Monday, July 18th | 19 Tammuz 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Quantum Machines to Establish Israeli Quantum Computing Center in $30 Million Deal

Vichy-Era Collaboration With Nazis Underlines Imperative of Fighting Antisemitism, French President Macron Declares

European Foreign Ministers to Renew High-Level Council With Israel After 10-Year Pause

Israel Downs Suspected Hezbollah Drone in Second Incursion This Month

‘This Bias Against Israel Is the Reason People Have Stopped Subscribing to the Times’

US Marine Corps Test Hits Multiple Missile Targets Using Israeli Iron Dome Technology

Antisemitism Scandals at Major Art Festival Demonstrate Danger Posed by BDS Campaign, Says Head of German Jewish Community

Ten of the Most Shocking Instances of Campus Antisemitism This Year

Thomas Friedman Knows Nothing About Israeli Democracy

Why a Definition of Antisemitism Matters on College Campuses

July 18, 2022 6:33 am
0

Top Israeli General, in First Morocco Visit, to Explore Defense Deals

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi, chief of staff of the Israeli armed forces, looks on as he delivers a statement in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

The chief of Israel’s armed forces will visit Morocco on Monday in the highest-level public engagement between the countries, which upgraded ties in 2020 under a US diplomatic drive.

“One of the subjects that will be discussed (in Morocco) this week will be knowledge-sharing, training — the ability to train together in joint maneuvers — weapons development, the transfer of know-how and perhaps also of weaponry,” Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ran Kochav told Ynet TV.

There was no immediate comment from Rabat.

The Moroccan rapprochement with Israel followed its normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Related coverage

July 17, 2022 4:51 pm
0

PA’s Abbas Thanks Saudi Royals for Backing Palestinian Cause

i24 News – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas conveyed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia's leadership on Sunday after the royalty...

Israel and Morocco established low-level relations in the 1990s but these had been suspended after the Second Intifada began in 2000. The upgrade of ties in 2020, which remains short of full normalization, has brought direct flights between the countries and a range of bilateral deals.

“Not everything is about security,” Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told Reuters in an interview about relations with Morocco. “There are wide interests that we have together and we share.”

She credited Morocco with mediating a deal to permanently open a border crossing from Jordan to the West Bank that is important for Palestinian traffic, and said she was in talks with Rabat about other infrastructure projects.

“Morocco is the player that is able to bring everyone together, to soften everybody’s hardships around whatever issue there is,” Michaeli said. “They just have a way of speaking to everyone in a way that gets them around the table and gets them to cooperate.”

The Israeli military said it hosted a Moroccan commando unit for a multi-nation exercise in July 2021, established direct military ties with Rabat in March 2022 and, last month, hosted Moroccan top brass to agree on a year-long joint work program.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.