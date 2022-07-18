US Marine Corps Test Hits Multiple Missile Targets Using Israeli Iron Dome Technology

The US Marine Corps said Monday it has “successfully” hit simultaneously-launched cruise missiles while testing its Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) prototype, which is manned with elements of Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

“This test has proven the Iron Dome Tamir Interceptor and associated ground components can be integrated quickly and efficiently in any relevant defense architecture and intercept various aerial threats successfully in complex and advanced scenarios,” said Moshe Patel, head of the Defense Ministry’s Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO).

The MRIC prototype uses the US Marine Corps Gator radar and the Common Aviation Command & Control System (CAC2S) battle management system, along with Israel’s Iron Dome Tamir interceptor and launcher, to build an air defense system “tailored” to the needs of the Marines, Israel’s defense ministry said in a statement.

In live-fire tests carried out at the White Sands missile range in New Mexico, the MRIC system neutralized multiple missiles encircling it from various angles and directions.

“At its peak, numerous in-air targets, each with its own unique flight trajectory and velocity, surrounded the MRIC prototype,” the Marine Corps said in a statement. “Upon firing, MRIC successfully hit each target using the Tamir missile.”

The Tamir interceptor is capable of intercepting cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, rockets, artillery, and mortar threats. It is developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which has been contracted by the US Marine Corps for the program.

“As long-range cruise missiles and anti-air weapons systems begin to get better and better, air supremacy is not something we can take for granted. We must be able to counter these types of capabilities,” said Maj. James Slocum, a MRIC team lead who helps develop new capabilities for the Marines.

On Sunday, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Michael Kurilla concluded his second trip to Israel in two months, during which he met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on regional security matters.

Kurilla visited the Israel Missile Defense Organization at the Palmachim air force base, speaking with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on security threats in the Middle East and the Gulf. The CENTCOM Commander was also briefed on Israel’s multi-tiered air defense systems, including the Iron Dome defense system, Arrow 2, Arrow 3, David’s Sling.